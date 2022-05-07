Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,162,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,190,000 after buying an additional 383,417 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,971,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,547,000 after buying an additional 186,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 27.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,313,000 after buying an additional 154,163 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,723,000 after buying an additional 120,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

