Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust, that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing RPLs secured by single-family residences and commercial properties and, to a lesser extent, NPLs. They also originate and acquire loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties and acquire multi-family retail/residential and mixed use and commercial properties. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Great Ajax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NYSE AJX opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,389,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth $5,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

