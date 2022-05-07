Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 112.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Paychex by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 626.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 365,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,046,000 after buying an additional 314,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $124.16. 1,873,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

