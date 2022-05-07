Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 404,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,112,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000.

REET traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. 628,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,018. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $30.78.

