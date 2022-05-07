Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 48,268,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,186,854. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.