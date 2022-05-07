Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,091 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of American Tower by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 49,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.39. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

