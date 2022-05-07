Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.55. The stock had a trading volume of 83,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,107. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.43. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

