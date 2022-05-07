Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,574 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 85,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,904,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 155,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,702,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,836,000 after buying an additional 413,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 323,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,089. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 586,380 shares of company stock worth $9,204,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,929. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.38. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.