Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 23,025 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,025 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.29.

NYSE:SPB traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. The company had a trading volume of 787,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,043. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

