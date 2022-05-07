Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 362 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,013,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $308,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,054 shares of company stock worth $31,961,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

