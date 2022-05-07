Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 37,787 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,616,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,787 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYMT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.15. 3,416,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,712. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.77.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

About New York Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.