Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,132 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $91,672,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

NYSE COP traded up $4.83 on Friday, hitting $107.69. 9,213,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,663,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $107.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.74. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.51%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.