Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 539 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of IJS traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $95.68. 600,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

