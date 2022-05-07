Great Wall Motor Company Limited (GWLLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on July 6th

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0873 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.
GWLLY opened at $12.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $48.65.
