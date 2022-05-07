Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Green Dot updated its FY22 guidance to $2.32-$2.46 EPS.

GDOT traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,776. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,820,000 after acquiring an additional 148,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after acquiring an additional 155,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.