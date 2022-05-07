Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Green Dot updated its FY22 guidance to $2.32-$2.46 EPS.

Shares of GDOT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,776. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Green Dot by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,820,000 after purchasing an additional 148,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after buying an additional 155,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

