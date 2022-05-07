Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of GDYN stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,760. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.77 and a beta of 1.04. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 212.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

