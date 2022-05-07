Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.11

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $123,685.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,228.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.07 or 0.07451551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00267959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.39 or 0.00761843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.42 or 0.00574603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00076149 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

