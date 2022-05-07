Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

GRTS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,763. Gritstone bio has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $174.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 331.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 19,648.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 95,687 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 59.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Gritstone bio from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

About Gritstone bio (Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.