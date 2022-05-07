Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PAC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $144.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.50. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $103.70 and a twelve month high of $167.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

