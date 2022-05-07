GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF – Get Rating) traded up 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. 728,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,728,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

Get GTEC alerts:

About GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)

GTEC Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady in and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.