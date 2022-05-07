Gulden Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $2.94 million and $252.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00268580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00014681 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003047 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

