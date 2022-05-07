Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,060,464 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 258,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.90% of Halliburton worth $184,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 52.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 238,362 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in Halliburton by 26.9% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.