Handy (HANDY) Market Cap Hits $1.08 Million

Handy (HANDY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Handy has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $49,908.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handy has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00247958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00205107 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.11 or 0.00472562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039474 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,704.55 or 1.99194021 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

