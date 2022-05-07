Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. Hanesbrands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.64-1.81 EPS.

HBI stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.11.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

