HARD Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.08 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (HARD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00274614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00205296 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.67 or 0.00482406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039402 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,017.48 or 1.97270995 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.