Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

HLIT stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $950.26 million, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Harmonic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Harmonic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Harmonic by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

