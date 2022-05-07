Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,963 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Harsco worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Harsco by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 15.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Harsco by 7.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

HSC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. 982,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.33 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

