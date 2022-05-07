Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Issues Earnings Results

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.76. 504,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

