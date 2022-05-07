HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) will report $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.14 and the lowest is $3.62. HCA Healthcare reported earnings of $4.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.90 to $19.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $19.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.18 to $20.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and have sold 32,655 shares worth $8,241,766. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.0% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 855,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA stock traded up $3.16 on Monday, reaching $227.35. 1,679,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,428. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $199.76 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

