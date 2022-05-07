HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $260.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.27.

HCA opened at $227.35 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $199.76 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 32,655 shares valued at $8,241,766. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,091 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $596,396,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

