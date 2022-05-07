Head to Head Comparison: GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) versus Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for GTT Communications and Telia Company AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Telia Company AB (publ) 2 5 1 0 1.88

Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $37.47, indicating a potential upside of 369.51%. Given Telia Company AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telia Company AB (publ) is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GTT Communications and Telia Company AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) $10.30 billion 1.58 $1.36 billion $0.67 11.91

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and Telia Company AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) 13.85% 15.57% 5.02%

Summary

Telia Company AB (publ) beats GTT Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications (Get Rating)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, halebop, Fello, TV4, C More, MTV, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, Call me, Mit tele, Diil, Lmt Okarte, Telia Latvija, Cloudy, Tet, and Ezys brands for logistics, public transport, manufacturing, retail, utilities, building, and public sector industries. It has 18.1 million mobile subscriptions, 1.0 million fixed telephony subscriptions, 2.9 fixed million broadband subscriptions, and 3.4 million TV subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

