Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.43.

HCAT stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $46,040.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,705.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,036 shares of company stock worth $1,247,804. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 648.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 549,923 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $22,054,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 31.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 345,137 shares during the period. Finally, Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,298,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

