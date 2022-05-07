Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases Earnings Results

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,466,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,473. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

