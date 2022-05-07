Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th.

Healthcare Trust of America has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America has a payout ratio of 288.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $29.84 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,894,000 after buying an additional 573,695 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Several research firms recently commented on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.