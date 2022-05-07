Hegic Price Reaches $0.0123 (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Hegic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hegic has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $610,495.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

