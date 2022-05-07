Hellenic Coin Price Reaches $3.68 on Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.00267715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00014500 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003053 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001030 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

