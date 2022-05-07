Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,273. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after buying an additional 68,483 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

