Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Announces Earnings Results

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

HRTG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. 517,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 151,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 147,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 526.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 98,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 572.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRTG shares. StockNews.com lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

