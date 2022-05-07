Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.41.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

