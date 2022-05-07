Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $105.74

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.74 and last traded at $105.74, with a volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.86.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.67.

Get Heska alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.64.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 1,944.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.