Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $141.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HLT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.64.

Shares of HLT opened at $143.48 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

