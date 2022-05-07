HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Clarus Securities reduced their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$33.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$30.50 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HLTRF opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.