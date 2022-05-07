Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.27

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 21825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($4.88) to GBX 376 ($4.70) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 125 ($1.56) in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.62) to GBX 205 ($2.56) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

