Holderness Investments Co. Grows Stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

Shares of IEFN traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,991 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06.

