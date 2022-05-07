Holderness Investments Co. Has $306,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,858,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $77.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,356,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

