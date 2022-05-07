Holderness Investments Co. Invests $211,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 142.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.38. 9,280,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,103. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average is $178.34. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.23% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Etsy from $280.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.16.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

