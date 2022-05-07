Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $310.00 at Piper Sandler

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $314.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HD. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $387.43.

NYSE HD opened at $294.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $289.41 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

