HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

HMST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $742.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 844.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1,093.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 166,645 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

