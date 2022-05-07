Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.43. 3,624,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,375. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.